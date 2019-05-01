Age: 12
What makes you happy? Funny things.
If you could do anything right now, what would you do? Go visit family.
What’s your Superhero name and what powers do you have? Sadie, all powers.
What makes you feel thankful? The food I eat each day.
You’re a photographer for a day, what would you take pictures of? Important events.
What are three things you want to do this summer? 1. Swim in the pool. 2. Get better at jumprope. 3. Try something new.
If you had a pet dragon, what would you name it? Fire.
What is the craziest thing you’ve ever eaten? Potatoes with nutella.
Who is your favorite cartoon character? Rapunzel.
Tell me something about you that you think I might not know. I like to dance and sing.
What would you do if you made the rules at home? Make good rules, if you broke one you have to do a chore.
If you had $20, what would you do with it? Save it.
What makes a good friend? Kind, caring, funny, loving, nice and likes what you like, keeps your secrets.
If you had to give all of your toys away, who would you give them to? My siblings.
If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? Make no bad words.
What makes you so awesome? I’m a good friend and I always keep secrets.
What two things do you like about YOU best? My singing and my kindness.
