Age: 40
Spouse: Luis
Children: N/A
Occupation and place of work: Select Insurance Agency, Inc.
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The community, I love small communities, feels like you know everyone.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Certified Public Accountant.
First job I ever had was: Picking apples.
The most famous person I’ve met is: A singer from Los Grandes de Tijuana.
The best gift I ever received was: Diamonds with flowers.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Never give up and when one door closes two open.
My favorite food is: Home made enchiladas with Mexican cheese, carrots and potatoes.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: When I received my Bachelor’s Degree in Business, having all of my kids, and own and managing Select Insurance Agency. I was able to graduate with honors.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: I would want to see my grandfather once again and meet my children.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: My favorite singer Jenni Rivera.
I’d love to learn how to: Speak foreign languages like Italian and sign language.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: North Carolina and Cancun Mexico.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Any outdoor activities with my children and husband.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Camping with my family.
The one word that best describes me is: Strong.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Nothing to change.
—
"Neighbors" is a weekly column in the Sunnyside Sun designed to spotlight individuals who live and work in our Lower Valley Communities. Neighbors are the “people next door,” those who do their jobs and contribute each in their own way to the betterment of their community. We invite you to be our "Neighbor."
We hope you will take time to fill out this brief questionnaire and submit a "selfie." For more information please call our advertising department at 509-837-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.