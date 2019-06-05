Age: 36
Spouse: Bobby Curfman
Children: 3 kids, 11, 10 & 7
Occupation and place of work: Entrepreneur, owner of an event planning business called Events by ElleCee
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: All of the agriculture and beautiful 4 seasons that we have.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A detective like Nancy Drew which grew in wanting to be a FBI Profiler.
First job I ever had was: Filing clerk for Dr. Gary Martin.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Ricky Schroder.
The best gift I ever received was: Doctors told me that I would not have kids, so of course my 3 kids.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: My self-talk should sound like how I want my kids’ self-talk to sound like, Be positive and love yourself.
My favorite food is: Filet Mignon with blue cheese that my husband makes.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Even after 19 years, it is still being crowned Miss Sunnyside! I was very surprised and I can still remember the sweatshirt my brother was wearing.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: August 14th, 1945 VJ Day Times Square New York City.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Elie Wiesel or anyone who survived a Nazi concentration camp and used that horror to make the world a better place.
I’d love to learn how to: Speak German, fluent French, Spanish, Italian and Russian.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: North Carolina when I was 12.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Jigsaw Puzzles, I can sit for hours just to finish one.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Building a resort, with spa and golf course in the valley and traveling the world with my family.
The one word that best describes me is: Methodical.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: I would like to be more patient.
