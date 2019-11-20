Age: —
Spouse: —
Children: One
Occupation and place of work: Broker, John L. Scott Real Estate
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Landscape and scenery.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Journalist/reporter.
First job I ever had was: Flower shop.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Steve Jobs.
The best gift I ever received was: My son’s graduation.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Don’t ever let anyone tell you what you can’t do.
My favorite food is: Pizza.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Spending a week with my father before his passing.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The moon landing.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Gary Vee.
I’d love to learn how to: Paddleboat.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Spain.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Hot yoga or hiking.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Giving.
The one word that best describes me is: Caring.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Nothing, I like the way I am.
