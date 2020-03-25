Age: 49
Spouse: —
Children: Five amazing kids: Isidro, Naila, Teresa, Salvador Jr., and Kaylee
Occupation and place of work: ESL Program Coordinator at Nuestra Casa and Quinceañera Consultant at Fashion Corner
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: I have lived in Sunnyside for 30 years and the best thing is its people.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: I wanted to be a teacher. I now teach ESL classes!
First job I ever had was: I was a Sales Representative at a local clothing store.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Kenny Rogers.
The best gift I ever received was: My five amazing children.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “Life can be taught but never give up.”
My favorite food is: Mexican food.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Being on a national ESL report on Intercambio Uniting Communities through our ESL classes at Nuestra Casa.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The “I Have a Dream” speech.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Oprah Winfrey.
I’d love to learn how to: I would like to learn how to write grants.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: That was when I went to Colima Mexico.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: One of my favorite hobbies is to interior decorate.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: One of my dreams is to visit Hawaii. That would definitely be the first thing that I would do.
The one word that best describes me is: Positive.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Not try to be perfectionist.
