Age: 41
Spouse: Joe
Children: Jacob, Kaitlyn, Tommy
Occupation and place of work: Massage Therapist at Sunnyside Chiropractic Centre
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The four seasons.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Teacher or veterinarian.
First job I ever had was: Catching gophers.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Jessica Kapp. She is a Young Adult author who wrote Body Parts. It’s a must read.
The best gift I ever received was: Growing up in a loving home.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Pray about it.
My favorite food is: Currently tacos, but I love all sorts of food.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Spending all holidays with my grandparents and cousins.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: My mom being able to be alive to be a grandma to my kids.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Dave Ramsey.
I’d love to learn how to: Canning and making quilts and playing the harp.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Virginia... actually Mexico.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Cooking, baking, watching my kids play sports.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Homesteading.
The one word that best describes me is: Loud.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Not to stress and overanalyze things that are out of my control.
