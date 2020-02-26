Age: 31
Spouse: Lalo
Children: 3
Occupation and place of work: WA Migrant Education Program/Data Management & Training Specialist
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: the 4 seasons; variety of fruits and vegetables locally grown.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: A diplomat, embassy.
First job I ever had was: Picking cherries.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Jose Hernandez, first Mexican-American astronaut.
The best gift I ever received was: my children.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “Always look at the glass half full.”
My favorite food is: Lasagna.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: I made a bilingual speech about early learning, following Gov. Inslee’s speech, motivating the crowd to where they chanted, “Si se puede.”
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Michelle Obama.
I’d love to learn how to: Knit.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Manzanillo.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Reading.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Training, humanity work.
The one word that best describes me is: Trustworthy.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Outgoing.
