Age: 28
Spouse: —
Children: —
Occupation and place of work: Advertising Consultant at the Sunnyside Sun
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Spending time with my family. Most of my family lives here in the Yakima Valley.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: An astronaut.
First job I ever had was: Pizza delivery driver at Pizza Hut.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Elton John.
The best gift I ever received was: Anything from my Aunt Nora or Aunt Annabelle.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Never stop starting, never start stopping.
My favorite food is: Mexican food.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: My first trip to Washington D.C., it was extremely memorable and I was awestruck the whole time.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: I would love to see the building of the pyramids in Egypt.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Franklin D. Roosevelt.
I’d love to learn how to: Play the piano.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Washington D.C.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Playing darts.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling around the world.
The one word that best describes me is: Loyal.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: I think I would be a little taller if I could be.
