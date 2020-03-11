Age: 30
Spouse: —
Children: —
Occupation and place of work: IT Tech at Legends Casino
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: I've lived here my whole life, watching how drastically the valley has changed in 15, 20 years has been an amazing thing.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: I had aspirations of being a veterinarian.
First job I ever had was: The movie theater in Sunnyside, I spent 6 years working there.
The most famous person I’ve met is: I’ve met a few singers and comedians throughout the years.
The best gift I ever received was: Life. Every day is a gift. Take a second and appreciate it.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “Be the person you needed when you were younger.”
My favorite food is: Sushi, hands down!
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: I cherish any moment in my life where I bring a smile to someone’s face.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: I do my best to live in the present, and I can't change the past. So let’s see what the future holds!
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Any person that enjoys conversation. They tend to be the best to talk to!
I’d love to learn how to: Be artistic in any way shape or form! Creating beauty comes so easy to most artists and I'm so envious of that!
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Home has always been Sunnyside, and the farthest I've been is Mexico!
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: I split my leisure time between gym time and gaming usually.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Helping my friends and family with whatever they needed. Just spending time with loved ones in general would be wonderful!
The one word that best describes me is: Indecisive.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Every day brings about some form of change, but I'm pretty content with who I am right now.
