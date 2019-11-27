Age: 32
Spouse: Rene Marañon
Children: Rene Zekiel Marañon, 6 (son); Jaylani Rose Marañon, 1 (daughter)
Occupation and place of work: Life Enrichment Director at Sunnyside Assisted Living
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The bipolar weather.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: In the Army (mother refused to let me go)
First job I ever had was: Hillcrest (Prestige now).
The most famous person I’ve met is: Bonnie Dunbar.
The best gift I ever received was: My children.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Be patient and persistent.
My favorite food is: Chinese food.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Family get-togethers when we were complete.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Scotty McCreery in concert.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: All my heavenly family who has passed.
I’d love to learn how to: Fly an airplane ;)
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Texas.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Painting/cooking with my kids.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Helping childrens’ hospital.
The one word that best describes me is: Joyful.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: The tone of my voice.
