Age: 24
Spouse: Dalton
Children: —
Occupation and place of work: Executive Director of Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The people, the agriculture, the weather, and the wine.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: The President of the United States.
First job I ever had was: Volunteer Coordinator in local government.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Congressman Dan Newhouse.
The best gift I ever received was: Food! My husband cooks dinner every night, and it is the greatest gift!
The best piece of advice I ever received was: You are never done with something until you have accomplished all you set out to do or done everything you can do to fix it.
My favorite food is: Pizza.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Graduating from the University of Montana with my Master’s Degree in Public Administration.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Amy Poehler.
I’d love to learn how to: Play the Piano.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Maui for my honeymoon.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Hiking.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Volunteering for several nonprofit organizations, growing grapes, and making wine.
The one word that best describes me is: Optimistic.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: To slow down and celebrate the small victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.