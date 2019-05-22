Age: 30
Spouse: N/A
Children: N/A
Occupation and place of work: Natural Selection Farms and Lighthouse Farms
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The community and amazing sunsets in the summer.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Professional equestrian.
First job I ever had was: Laying mylar (reflective material) in the cherry orchard.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Mike Smith – the jockey who rode Justified to a Triple Crown Victory in 2017!
The best gift I ever received was: My English saddle – I still keep it in my house and not the tack room.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: “There are 3 types of people: 1. People who talk about people 2. People who talk about things 3. People who talk about ideas. Surround yourself with the 3rd, as they will always inspire you and lift you up.” – Gene Juarez
My favorite food is: Chocolate Chip Cookies
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Backpacking in Guatemala with my sister… it was an incredible bonding experience.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The moon landing
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Thomas Jefferson
I’d love to learn how to: become a pilot.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Australia or Dubai…I am not sure which one was furthest, but both so different to experience!
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Riding horses
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Traveling and investing in to small start-ups.
The one word that best describes me is: Loyal.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: To not love coffee so much!
