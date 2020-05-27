Age: 36
Spouse: David Ortega
Children: 3
Occupation and place of work: Certified Nurse Assistant
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Having my family live nearby and also we have a strong community the friendships that we build are long lasting.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Lucha Libre Wrestler.
First job I ever had was: Picking up Garbage on the freeway with Ecology Youth Corps.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Lecrae.
The best gift I ever received was: My children. I always wanted to be a Mom.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Ponte las pilas (by my Dad all the time).
My favorite food is: Anything my Husband cooks.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Graduation 2002. Go Grizzlies, watching my parent cry of joy as I was graduating that definitely was a memorable moment.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Future, watching my kids go crazy as I over spoil my grandchildren.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Ceasar Chavez.
I’d love to learn how to: Crochet seems so relaxing.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: New Mexico, the land of enchantment.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Oh gosh I don’t think I have any. Did I mention I have children?
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Volunteering more serving others is a blessing.
The one word that best describes me is: Happy
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Nothing everything about me I love.
