Age: Senior
Spouse: Jim
Children: 4 children, 3 grandchildren
Occupation and place of work: MaryKay Independent Beauty Consultant
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Weather and no bugs.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Successful.
First job I ever had was: Modeling.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Corky Fornoff, Pilot in Goldfinger movie.
The best gift I ever received was: My wedding ring.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Just be yourself.
My favorite food is: Steak ad lobster.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: When I solo’d my airplane in 1989.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to: Ride on an aircraft carrier.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Steven Seagal, actor.
I’d love to learn how to: Fly a F18.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Green Turtle Bay, Bahamas.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Flying my airplane.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Flying.
The one word that best describes me is: Enthusiasm.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Shyness.
