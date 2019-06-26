Age: 34
Spouse: Married
Children: 4
Occupation and place of work: Owner of Inkwell & Paper Co.
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Our Valleys Harvest. I love watching it all grow, watered & harvested.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Paramedic.
First job I ever had was: At a Spokane local bead store.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Nobody.
The best gift I ever received was: Any gifts that are thoughtful or handmade.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: God is Good. Pray.
My favorite food is: Sushi.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Moving in our first home.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: All my children graduating from college, getting married and starting families.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Rachel Hollis.
I’d love to learn how to: Do trapeze yoga.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Maine, 20.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Getting massages.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Out in nature.
The one word that best describes me is: Compassionate.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Boundaries.
