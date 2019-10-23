Age: 42
Spouse: Adrian
Children: Isiaha, 23; Kiki, 20; Nehemiah, 15
Occupation and place of work: Too many to list! I work part time from home and part time at 7 Degrees Floral Studio.
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: Four seasons. I like that we are a farming community, that means fresh produce. Mom’s caramel apples.
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: It was in 5th grade I knew I wanted to be a counselor. I have a heart for people.
First job I ever had was: D’s Oriental.
The most famous person I’ve met is: NBA player last summer at Hoopfest. I don’t remember his name.
The best gift I ever received was: 20 years ago when I met a man name Jesus who gave me salvation and forgiveness. Best day of my life.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Think before you speak. My words have power to build up or tare down.
My favorite food is: Anything as long as it’s not seafood. Give me Ben and Jerry’s any day and I will do my happy dance.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Entering into a relationship with Jesus Christ. If you ever want the full story, get a hold of me.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Anything from the Bible times, so many awesome events happened. Or anything from renaissance.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Anyone from another country, I would like to know about their culture.
I’d love to learn how to: Read and speak Hebrew.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: San Diego.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Spending time with family and friends, reading, camping,hiking, thrift shopping, resetting a room.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Going on short term mission trips and volunteering more.
The one word that best describes me is: Selfless.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: I’ve learned to like who I am knowing there is always room for improvement. I could be more healthier and stronger.
