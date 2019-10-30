Age: N/A
Spouse: Amelia Scarehart
Children: Bonehead and Slim
Occupation and place of work: Professional trom-bone player. I’ll be here all week.
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The Trunk or Treat events everywhere!
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: The Grim Reaper.
First job I ever had was: Dog walker. Stopped because I almost lost a leg.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Skelly Clarkson. She was nice.
The best gift I ever received was: My 52” flat screen skelevision set.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: Don’t ever lose your funny bone.
My favorite food is: Boneless chicken wings.
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: Playing “Benny” in Halloweentown.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: The very first Halloween.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Jack Skellington.
I’d love to learn how to: How to bake delicious cakes. Bon appetit!
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: The Underworld. It was cold.
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Watching horror movies. They’re so funny!
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Going on archeological digs at my childhood home.
The one word that best describes me is: Cuddly.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Eyes and skin would be nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.