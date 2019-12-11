Age: 33
Spouse: Brian Gabino
Children: Nathan, Jeremiah, & Annah Gabino
Occupation and place of work: Business owner of iRepair
Best thing about living in the Yakima Valley is: The smell of mint and grapes!
When I was a child, I wanted to grow up to be: Archaeologist, architect, veterinarian.
First job I ever had was: Funeral home assistant at Valley Hills Funeral Home.
The most famous person I’ve met is: Edgar Rodriguez when he used to play for the Mariners.
The best gift I ever received was: A purple My Little Pony back in high school.
The best piece of advice I ever received was: It’s not what you know but WHO you know!
My favorite food is: Sandwiches! ALL KINDS OF THEM!
One of my most memorable moments, besides getting married or having children was: When I hung out with a homeless man named Brian. We sat inside Pizza Hut and talked for hours! “And for the first time in a long time he felt human.” Those were his words.
If I could witness any event past, present, or future, I would want to see: Go back to see my niece be born again! I was to scared to see the first time.
The person I’d like to meet, sit with and talk to for an hour is: Apostle Paul!
I’d love to learn how to: Crochet.
The furthest I have been away from home is when I went to: Back to my other home Puerto Rico
My favorite leisure activity or hobby is: Any hands-on activities.
If I didn’t have to worry about money, I’d spend my time: Working in the mission field.
The one word that best describes me is: Spontaneous.
If I could change one thing about myself it would be: Be less opinionated.
