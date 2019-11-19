PROSSER — The 2nd Annual Gingerbread Build-Off will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road.
Teams of local bakers are still being accepted, please contact the Foundation if you are interested. There is no cost require to attend the Gingerbread Build-Off.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation.
Attendees can vote for their favorite and help crown the 2019 winner.
To register for the Build-Off contact Memorial Health Foundation at 509-786-6601 or visit prosserhealth.foundation.
