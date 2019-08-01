GRANDVIEW — If you enjoy parades as a viewer or participant, add the second Thursday in August to your calendar. The annual Grandview Community Parade is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Sign ups are open now.
There is no entry fee. Forms are available online under the Grandview Chamber site or visit the chamber office. Forms need to be returned to the Grandview Parade Committee, PO Box 717, Grandview, WA 98930, faxed to 866-308-4691 or emailed to Gviewchamber@gmail.com .
If participants wish to be judged, entry forms must be received by Aug. 5.
For additional information call Sara Herrera at (509) 882-2100 or (509) 830-5765.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.