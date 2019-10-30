GRANDVIEW — All treats, no tricks were the order of the evening at the Second Annual Grandview Rotary Trunk or Treat held on Main Street last Friday, Oct. 25.
According to one of the Grandview Rotary event organizers, Fatima Ruelas, of Fast Mobile Service, an estimated 1,200 costumed children received treats from 35 participants. The participants not only decorated car trunks, but themselves.
Grandview businesses were well represented, as was Grandview City Council, with longtime councilwoman Joan Souders creating balloon animals.
The next Rotary-sponsored event is the annual free Christmas dinner for seniors, coming up in December at the Grandview Nazarene Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.