BIG AND LITTLE SISTERS
Buy Now

BIG AND LITTLE SISTERS — Grandview nursing student Destiny Marie Zavala, back, right, and her little sis, Mikayla Gonzales, age 9, in front, along with Maddie Trevino, all of Grandview, were part of 1,200 estimated crowd partaking of the scary fun and cheer at the 2nd Annual Grandview Rotary Trunk or Treat last Friday, Oct. 25.

 Deb Brumley

GRANDVIEW — All treats, no tricks were the order of the evening at the Second Annual Grandview Rotary Trunk or Treat held on Main Street last Friday, Oct. 25.

According to one of the Grandview Rotary event organizers, Fatima Ruelas, of Fast Mobile Service, an estimated 1,200 costumed children received treats from 35 participants. The participants not only decorated car trunks, but themselves.

Grandview businesses were well represented, as was Grandview City Council, with longtime councilwoman Joan Souders creating balloon animals.

The next Rotary-sponsored event is the annual free Christmas dinner for seniors, coming up in December at the Grandview Nazarene Church.

Deb Brumley can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 114 or email DBrumley@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.