GRANDVIEW — After being vacant for more than four years, a former Hillcrest Road nursing home has reopened under new management and with a different mission.
A ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday marked the official opening of Grandview Assisted Living under the management of Sukhjinder Kaur and partner Ramen Singh, both of Grandview.
Facility administrator Kaur is a Registered Nurse, who has specialized in senior care and intensive care for the past 15 years in California.
When she heard the old Grandview facility was available for purchase, she took the opportunity to move to Grandview.
“I wanted to open my own senior care living center,” Kaur explained.
The 56-bed facility is currently home to 13 residents, Kaur said.
“We are dedicated to providing support and care services for the elderly, to help them remain as independent as possible,” she stated.
Kaur said it has taken more than a year to pass the state inspections required to operate a senior care center.
“We have a staff of 15 trained caregivers, including Shirley Cluff in the kitchen and Bill Owens as plant operator,” added Singh, who has operated businesses in the community for the past five years.
“We saw a need for more specialized housing for the elderly in the community,” he added.
Kaur said she will be handling the patient management, and Singh will be handle the business end of the revamped facility.
