SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima Health District, Washington National Guard and the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management have set-up a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site which began Tuesday, July 21, through Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Harrison Middle School, 810 South 16th Street.
National Guard members will be performing onsite testing of everyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild, and asymptomatic people with high risk of exposure including all household and close contacts of cases and persons exposed in outbreak settings. Further information is available by calling 2-1-1.
The Yakima Health District provided new guidance on the county’s Modified Phase 1 after further discussions and receiving comprehensive clarification from state Department of Health officials revising activities which are currently allowed to be open based upon the approved “Roadmap to Recovery” guidelines on Tuesday, July 14.
The amended directive prohibits faith-based organizations from moving services indoors while restaurants approved for outdoor seating only with protective restrictions in place are only allowed to open.
“The Yakima County Health District as well as Benton and Franklin Counties were under the understanding that we were operating under the guidelines from Phase 1.5 in addition to the roadmap to recovery that was approved by the Department of Health for us to operate under in moving forward. We did receive guidance and further clarification from the Department of Health late last week that it is in fact only the activities approved through the roadmap to recovery that may be open at this time,” YHD Director of Public Health Partnerships Lilian Bravo said during the COVID-19 Update on the City of Yakima Public Access Channel.
“Yakima County is not in the Phase 1.5 that other counties have been approved for in the past,” the YHD media release stated. “Yakima County is in a Modified Phase 1 based on the approved ‘Roadmap to Recovery’.”
According to the release, “Any restaurant prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as defined by providing sit-down meals at tables, may have outdoor seating. Eateries which have been approved for outdoor seating only with proper distancing and only members of the same household may dine together.”
Glez Family Restaurant owner Esteban Gonzalez acknowledged his customers are asking him when they can dine inside the five-year-old establishment, 1850 Yakima Valley Highway.
“We’re waiting for those answers from officials and we need to respect the rules and the law. And then, as soon as possible, we’ll be excited to begin service for our customers.”
In the meantime, Gonzalez has had to reduce their staff from 10 to four and remains positive about the set up of four tables outside, which are now available to complement their take-out order service.
“It’s good for us because I know our customers love this place but right now, we can’t do anything more.”
Taprooms, breweries and wineries without a kitchen and dining menu that were not considered a restaurant prior to the pandemic, are not permitted to provide on-site service at this time. These establishments may continue to provide take-out or mail order services.
“Providing snacks or appetizers with alcoholic beverages does not permit a facility to have outdoor seating,” the press release confirmed. “Also, having an outdoor bar with seating is not an allowed activity during the modified Phase 1, nor is live music.”
Bravo advised business owners who may have questions about the Safe Start to review the “Roadmap to Recovery” on the YHD website.
Faith-based organization services must continue to operate under Phase 1 guidance for outdoor spiritual or religious services of up to 100 people. Choirs are not allowed.
Recreational activities that are not in the current Roadmap to Recovery are not allowed if not part of Phase 1 Safe Start Washington guidelines.
“While we know we are moving in the right direction with recent data showing our overall cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and percent of positive tests declining, we all must continue to be aware that our community continues to have one of the highest rates of infection of COVID-19 in the West Coast. For this reason, we need to continue exercise caution and continue to work with the state to determine opening further activities,” YHD Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson conveyed in the release.
