COVID-19 vaccination clinic at senior center April 22

Yakima Valley Memorial will be hosting a free community vaccination clinic at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way, on Thursday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until vaccine doses run out.
The clinic will be offering 150 doses of the Moderna vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. No pre-registration or identification is needed to receive a vaccine.
Bilingual medical staff will be available to answer any questions regarding the Moderna vaccine. Second doses will be available to those with proof of the first vaccine and at least 24 days since the first dose.
Masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced. Masks will be available to those who need one.
