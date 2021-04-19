COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday

PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health will host a Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive.
While all Washington State residents 16 years and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine, the Moderna vaccine is only approved for those 18 years and older.
If you are 18 years of age or older, you may schedule your vaccine appointment at prosserhealth.org. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine.
Prosser Memorial Health staff will be onsite for check-in, health screening, administering vaccine, and post-vaccination observation.
For more information, call 509-788-6035 or email connect@prosserhealth.org.
