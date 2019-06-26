SUNNYSIDE — As a Board-certified urologist, Dr. Richard Mynatt is insistence about men getting a simple screening which can save their lives.
“Prostate Cancer screenings are very important and start with a PSA (prostate specific antigen) blood test,” he said.
Mynatt, who has 35 years in urology medicine practice, recently joined the Astria Health medical staff. He is now seeing new patients in Sunnyside at Astria Sunnyside Hospital and in Yakima.
Mynatt specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the male reproductive system, as well as the urinary tract of both male and female patients.
Experienced with laser treatments for enlarged prostate, which may be performed in the outpatient setting, Mynatt explained that “…as a rule, the higher the PSA level in the blood, the more likely a prostate problem is present.
“For every 1,000 men, between the ages of 55 and 69 years old, who are screened, about 1 death will be prevented, and 3 men will be prevented from getting prostate cancer that spreads to other places in the body,” Mynatt commented.
June is Prostrate Awareness Month, Mynatt remarked and said, “Many men with prostate cancer never experience no symptoms and, without screening, would never know they had the disease… which is why it is so important to make the PSA screening a regular part of yearly health examinations,” he added.
Mynatt also provides some of the latest treatments for kidney stones and works with patients for the prevention of stones, as well.
Additional conditions treated by Mynatt include urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, prostatitis, interstitial cystitis, vasectomies and urinary tract (kidney, bladder, prostate, testicular) cancers.
He is accepting new patients and already scheduling appointments.
To schedule an appointment at the Astria Sunnyside Hospital Specialty Surgical Center, call 509-837-7722.
To schedule an appointment at the Astria Health Center in Union Gap, call 509-454- 7700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.