SUNNYSIDE — For nearly a quarter of a century, John Allen, DO has served as the medical director for Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, he announced his retirement from practicing medicine.
Heartlinks Executive Director Shelby Moore announced the medical director position has been filled by local doctor, Derek Weaver, DO.
Dr. Allen is a highly experienced doctor with over 40 years of practice in the field of medicine.
Dr. Allen will be greatly missed, as he has helped “…build the Heartlinks program to provide care to over 400 patients and families last year, alone,” Heartlinks Clinical Director Debra Roe-Johnson, RN. said.
“It has been my honor and privilege to work with Dr. Allen, who has always made himself available to this agency and our patients,” Roe-Johnson remarked.
Dr. Weaver is dedicated to promoting health and well-being of body, mind, and spirit and his goal has been to build community by developing interpersonal relationships, Heartlinks officials enthused.
“Dr. Weaver brings both extensive experience with family medicine as well as a compassionate bedside manner. He is a welcome addition to our team,” Moore shared.
It was March 16, 2007 when Dr. Allen retired from Lincoln Avenue Family Medicine Clinic after 15 years of service
In October 2010, Dr. Allen was one of more than 175 family physicians who achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
His dedication to the Valley’s senior citizens has earned him several awards, including “Citizen of the Year” and the Washington Osteopathic Medical Association Physician of the Year.
Dr. Weaver is the owner of Weaver Family Medicine in Sunnyside and has been board certified since 2011 by the American Board of Family Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of Colorado Fort Collins in 2010 and attended Michigan State University to earn his Doctor of Osteopathy in 2007. Dr. Weaver hails from Fort Collins, Colorado and earned his Bachelor of Science Microbiology/Spanish in 2002.
“As medical director, Dr. Weaver is responsible for the review and certification of patient referrals to hospice and the oversight of patients’ medical care and treatment plans,” Moore explained.
He will also provide clinical guidance to the hospice care and palliative care program and oversee the protocols for pain and symptom management. “Patient-centered care and quality service are our highest priorities,” stated Roe-Johnson.
“Dr. Weaver has the qualities of the extreme dedication and respect it takes to serve this community. This is why we are really looking forward to working with him,” declared Roe-Johnson.
