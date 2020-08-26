YAKIMA COUNTY — Washington state’s Department of Health held a COVID-19 and schools report media briefing discussing the new modeling report on potential outcomes of different approaches to reopening schools depending on the community rates of COVID-19 – Yakima County was used as an example for hope in the full return for school.
Senior Research Manager of the Institute for Disease Modeling Daniel Klein reviewed the data for models using different variables ultimately coming to the conclusion that if there is an increase infection in schools, still managed not to bring the whole community in where there is exponential growth in the community.
While the idea of a full shut down to get to lower case numbers in order to open again, Klein believed that there was strong enough evidence to avoid another drastic measure.
Klein stated a shut-down would have significant economic consequences and did not support the idea. He reiterated the data from across the state, while Washington is high risk still, the recent masking policies being adopted are reducing case counts.
“Looking around the state, Yakima (County) is a good example of this. They had a strong masking initiative. And now it’s gone from one of the hardest impacted counties in the state and in the western part of the United States to being on the downturn now.”
According the Yakima Health District data summary, COVID-19 cases are decreasing with the latest case count from July 25-Aug. 7, there were 256.7 cases per 100,000 in Yakima County.
To put this in perspective, the highest COVID-19 case count was from June 1-14 with 754.1 cases per 100,000 in Yakima County. The Mask Up Directive was announced on June 1 and put into effect on June 3.
The data summary shows a clear decrease in cases. Given the updated data, Klein expressed, “We’re optimistic that we can get there, and masks are part of that.”
Jake Schrader, Prosser man who makes trips to Sunnyside for grocery shopping has been wearing a face covering since before the governor mandated Mask Up, Washington initiative.
Although Schrader doesn’t like wearing his mask because it’s uncomfortable, the WSU graduate student emphasized, “I feel like wearing my mask is important because I interact with many people on a daily basis. I’m doing my part to not spread coronavirus if I’m a carrier.”
