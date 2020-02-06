OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, February 10 – Beef broccoli, diced carrots, pears, brown rice, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday February 11 – Pork supreme, stir fry vegetables, Mandarin oranges, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, February 12 – Chicken noodle casserole, cauliflower, green beans, fresh fruit.
Thursday, February 13 – Chili and cheese, mixed vegetables, carrot raisins salad, peaches, cornbread, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, February 14 – Chicken teriyaki, Oriental vegetables, Capri blend, pineapple, yakisoba, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 10 – Power ball doughnut, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 11 – Zee Zee’s strawberry crisp soft baked bar, fresh fruit, apple juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 12 – Banana chocolate chunk bar, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Assorted cereals, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, February 14 – Zee Zee’s strawberry crisp soft baked bar, sidekick fruit cup, fresh fruit, orange juice, variety milk.
LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 10 – Chicken slider sandwich, garbanzo beans, carrots, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 11 – Breaded chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, peach slices, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 12 – Chicken strips, broccoli florets, tater tots, tropical fruit, whole what roll, variety milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Taco soup, tossed side salad, sliced pears, tortilla chips, graham crackers, variety milk.
Friday, February 14 – NO SCHOOL SNOW MAKEUP DAY.
MABTON SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 10 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday February 11 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 12 – Ham cheese, egg muffin, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Raspberry churro, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 14 – SNOW DAY. NO SCHOOL.
LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 10 – Wholegrain corndog, carrots, with ranch, tater tots, strawberry cup, milk.
Tuesday, February 11 – Chicken legs, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli with ranch Mandarin orange, whole grain roll, milk.
Wednesday, February 12 – Pepperoni pizza, corn, cucumbers, pineapple, milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce, carrots with ranch, Dorito chips, apple slices, milk.
Friday, February 14 – SNOW DAY. NO SCHOOL.
PROSSER SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 10 – Bean and cheese burrito, whole kernel corn, broccoli, carroteenies, applesauce, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 11 – Sweet and sour chicken, whole grain rice, sugar snap peas, cauliflower, banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 12 – Grilled cheese sandwich, oven baked fries, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, sidekicks, variety milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Taco soup, wholegrain chips, sweet bell peppers, cucumbers, shredded cheese, peaches, variety milk.
Friday, February 14 – Pepperoni pizza, Romain salad, low fat ranch dressing, carroteenies, chickpeas, pineapple, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 10 – Breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 11 – Breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 12 – Breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Ham and cheese French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, February 14 – NO SCHOOL VALENTINES DAY.
LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 10 – Popcorn chicken, frozen juice bar, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 11 – Chicken fajitas, refried beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 12 –Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad mix with assorted salad dressing, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, February 14 – – NO SCHOOL VALENTINES DAY.
ZILLAH SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 10 – Cereal and crackers, fruit juice and fruit slices, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 11 –Churro and crackers, fruit juice and fruit slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 12 –Sausage and wholegrain toast, fruit juice and fruit cup, variety milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Blueberry muffin, fruit juice and fruit cup, variety milk.
Friday, February 14 – No School District Directed Workday.
LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 10 – Pizza pocket, carrots and broccoli with dip, orange, sport cookie, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 11 – Bean and cheese burrito, bean salsa, carrots with dip, banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 12 – Chicken burger on wholegrain bun, baby baker potatoes, celery with dip, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Thursday, February 13 – Italian dunkers with sauce, snap peas, cauliflower with dip, grapes, cookie, variety milk.
Friday, February 14 – No School District Directed Workday.
