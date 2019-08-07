SUNNYSIDE — Health care information and games will be featured at the Neighborhood Health Sunnyside Health Fair/Festival from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at 617 Scoon Road.
Information about immunizations, insurance, and the Women Infants and Children (WIC) program, will all be available.
