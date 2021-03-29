PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health now has laboratory facilities and services in each of its primary care clinics located in Benton City, Prosser, and Grandview.
Lab services will be offered at the Prosser Women’s Health Center beginning in May.
Prosser Memorial Health is currently the only local provider offering automated semen sample analysis. By offering local testing, the process allows for faster turnaround times, with results often in as little as fifteen minutes, playing a key role in infertility evaluation and guiding providers creating infertility treatment plans.
For questions about lab services, including semen analysis, call the PMH Laboratory Department at 509-786-6636.
For questions or more information on infertility treatment services, call the Prosser Women’s Health Center at 509-786-0031 or visit prosserhealth.org.
