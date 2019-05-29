SUNNYSIDE — Most think of shiny vehicles when attending a car show.
For those at Sunnyside Assisted Living, this past Saturday’s car show was about nostalgia and keeping memories alive.
“Residents who rarely come out will do so for the car show,” Melissa Milanez said as she helped one of the residents get a good view of the vehicles on display.
Some of the vehicles were vintage 40s models, while others were more modern.
What they all have in common for the aging, is the ability to bring joy to people, Director Jana Bell said.
Activities are important, she said.
“Keeping people active and busy helps them sustain their health,” Bell said.
It is a combination of interacting with others, reflecting on what it was like to be young and moving around keep the mind and body active… all positives for prolonging our lives, she said.
“With the goal of sustaining an overall healthy lifestyle, keeping people living fulfilling lives and enhancing the quality of life, we have many activities for residents,” Bell said.
She said the activity coordinator is consistently finding different ways to keep people moving and engaging their minds.
The car show is just one way in which to engage people, getting them to meet others and keep the memories alive.
