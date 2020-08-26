SUNNYSIDE – There is an anger clearly resonating from Betty Garza’s voice as she communicates her family’s message about the unforgiving reality that is COVID-19.
On Friday, Aug. 21, the 59-year-old Garza openly expressed in an interview on how the devastating hurt of losing a total of five loved ones in Texas and Mexico in a month’s time due to complications from the virus has been “unreal.”
“… The one thing this family wants the most, is to be able to tell their story no matter what state it’s located and for people to realize that we must take care of our elders and to continue taking precautions in preventing the spread of this disease,” she urgently pleaded.
Her first cousin family members Francisco Arzola, Sr., 65, of McKinney, Texas passed away eight days after his wife Maria Estela, 64. The couple were married in 1975 and both perished due to complications from the virus.
Their caskets were loaded onto horse-drawn carriages and were laid to rest, side by side one another on Thursday, Aug. 19 in Allen, Texas before family and friends, along with a community of neighbors which numbered in the hundreds by all media accounts. While at the committal service, mourners observed social distance guidelines or remained in their vehicles.
Garza said Francisco was in rehab and when learning about Estela’s death, the family was notified he required heart compressions and died. “I believe he passed also from a broken heart.”
Francisco’s father Jose Arzola, 88, was visiting from Mexico in July and may have contracted the disease. Upon returning home, the elder fell sick and was cared for by his daughter Angelica Pacheco, 58. They both succumbed to COVID-19.
Meanwhile back in McKinney, Estela’s brother Ruben Armilo, Sr., 65, also died from the illness on Aug. 12. He left behind a wife and three kids.
And, to those people who feel the pandemic is a conspiracy theory or wearing protective masks don’t make a difference, the distraught matriarch exclaimed, “Tell my family this is a hoax. Tell my family it’s not real. Tell them it’s just a flu!”
The reporting of the pandemic at times has focused on the daily barrage of confirmed case counts, hospitalization numbers and cumulative data statistics which sometimes has overshadowed the lives of people and families struggling to make sure their loved ones are not forgotten.
“The main thing is that we’re not able to be there. How do you grieve for somebody that you can’t even see or be there for family? All you can do is cry, move on, and spread the word!”
