SUNNYSIDE — The annual Golf Fore Health Tournament will be Friday, June 14, at Black Rock Creek Golf Course, 31 Ray Road, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, said Nancy Leahy, Astria Sunnyside Foundation director.
She said golfers can call 509-837-1310 to register.
There is an $135 per golfer fee and day of play registration is at 6:30 a.m.
There are divisions for men and women and gifts for golfers.
The “Golf Fore Health” is organized by the Astria Sunnyside Foundation.
All the proceeds of the event will directly benefit healthcare initiatives throughout the Yakima Valley, Leahy declared.
