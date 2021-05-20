PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health will host a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prosser Clinic, 336 Chardonnay Avenue, Suite A.
Adults 18 years of age or older, may schedule an appointment at prosserhealth.org. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine.
Prosser Memorial Health staff will be onsite for check-in, health screening, administering vaccine, and post-vaccination observation. Those receiving the vaccine will be asked to wait onsite 15 minutes for observation.
For more information, please call our dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinic number at 509.788.6035 or email connect@prosserhealth.org.
Additional COVID-19 resources can be found at prosserhealth.org
