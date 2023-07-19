Astria Health announces allergy testing services

GRANDVIEW — Astria Health in Grandview announced that Board-Certified Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), Head and Neck Surgery Specialist Suzanne Cleland-Zamudio, MD, has started offering allergy testing at the Grandview Astria Health Center. Allergy testing became available July 1.
“It has been great to be back in the Yakima Valley and serving this community. There is a great need for quality ENT care and allergy testing locally, and it feels good to be able to offer my patients another vital service,” Dr. Cleland-Zamudio said.
Dr. Cleland-Zamudio had previously worked for Astria from 2016-2020 and returned to the Yakima Valley and Astria Health in May of 2022. Since that time, she has been focused on building her practice.
Dr. Cleland-Zamudio is a surgeon specialized in the
evaluation and treatment for ENT problems in high-risk children and adults. Some of her services include thyroid surgery, salivary gland and parathyroid surgery, treatment for hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in ears), tonsil and adenoid problems, vertigo disorders, ear infections and chronic ear and sinus diseases.
She also provides diagnosis, care and management for conditions such as allergies, nasal and sinus disorders, airway disorders, head and neck cancer, hoarseness and
swallowing disorders, facial trauma and reconstructive plastic surgery.
“We’re very happy that Dr. Cleland-Zamudio is now offering allergy testing at Astria Health Center in Grandview. This is a service that is greatly needed in the Yakima Valley,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health Chief Executive Officer and President of Astria Sunnyside Hospital. “Dr. Cleland-Zamudio is a great asset to our organization.”
Dr. Cleland-Zamudio is a board-certified in otolaryngology. She received her master’s degree in snoring and sleep apnea and later completed her otolaryngology residency at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Cleland-Zamudio interned in general surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and received her medical degree from Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Cleland-Zamudio, patients can contact the Astria Health Center in Grandview on 509- 882-1855. She will be providing her services at the Grandview and Sunnyside Astria Health Centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.