Astria Health announces allergy testing services

  • Updated
  • 0

GRANDVIEW — Astria Health in Grandview announced that Board-Certified Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), Head and Neck Surgery Specialist Suzanne Cleland-Zamudio, MD, has started offering allergy testing at the Grandview Astria Health Center. Allergy testing became available July 1.

