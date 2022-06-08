Astria Health has announced the beginning of its new robotic surgery program at Astria Sunnyside Hospital (ASH). The first-ever robotic surgical procedure in Sunnyside is scheduled for June 6.
On Thursday, March 31, Astria Health received the da Vinci Xi robot for its surgical suite. According to its manufacturer, Intuitive: “Da Vinci systems offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.”
Spearheading the program is Board-Certified General and Thoracic Surgeon, Dr. Ernesto Dizon, Jr., MD, FACS. Dr. Dizon started seeing patients at Astria Health in November 2021. Dr. Dizon previously served as the Chief of Surgery and Trauma Director for RCCH Trios Hospital in Kennewick. He offers over 16 years of experience in minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures.
Developing a robotic surgical program is no small task, but Astria Health surgeons, surgical team members, and employees are up to the challenge.
“Robotic surgery is less-invasive and provides faster recovery periods for patients,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health Chief Executive Officer, and ASH Administrator. “We’re here to do what’s best for our patients and offering more advanced surgical care locally is the right way to go.”
For more information about Astria Health’s Robotic Surgery program, visit www.astria.health/services/surgical-services/robotic-surgery.
