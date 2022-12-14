Astria Health to end heart procedures December 16
Job Wise

Astria Health announced to its staff earlier this month that it will no longer offer invasive or interventional cardiology services at its hospitals and clinics, effective Thursday, December 16.

“Due to current staffing challenges and rising costs of supplies and labor, it makes sense to support healthcare entities that offer more-robust cardiology services,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our community members deserve sustainable heart health care; we’re ensuring this happens by supporting our healthcare partners in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.”

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.