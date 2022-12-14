Astria Health to end heart procedures December 16

SAVE $20 ON YOUR SUBSCRIPTION!

Subscribing means more. By purchasing a subscription you can support a small business and enjoy weekly news delivered straight to your mailbox. Sign up during our December Special and get a full year for only $25!

Offer valid for new and existing customers through December 31, 2022.

✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!

✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access

✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition

✓ Cancel anytime