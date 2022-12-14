Astria Health to end heart procedures December 16

Astria Health announced to its staff earlier this month that it will no longer offer invasive or interventional cardiology services at its hospitals and clinics, effective Thursday, December 16.
“Due to current staffing challenges and rising costs of supplies and labor, it makes sense to support healthcare entities that offer more-robust cardiology services,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our community members deserve sustainable heart health care; we’re ensuring this happens by supporting our healthcare partners in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.”
Astria Health started its heart program in Sunnyside in 2014 by working with a cardiac care service provider, CardioSolution. CardioSolution provides cardiology staffing services for healthcare organizations. Throughout its history of having cardiology services in Sunnyside, Astria Health has helped hundreds of patients with their cardiac care and made incredible strides in building its heart program, accomplishing great accolades in the process.
Astria Health has been previously Recognized by the American College of Cardiologists as a “Best Hospital for Heart Care” in the U.S. News & World Report in 2022 and 2023 and has been Selected as the only Critical Access Hospital (CAH) in Washington state to receive a certificate of need to perform elective percutaneous PCI procedures.
Heart procedures that have been provided in Sunnyside were elective percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs), cardiac catheterization, angioplasty, stent placement and coronary angiography.
“Closing a service line is always a last resort, but part of being a good financial steward of our organization is to be responsible to our staff and the communities that depend on us,” said Mr. Gibbons.
Astria Health notified its current cardiology patients earlier this month about the changes to the service line and has been working with them to find alternative heart care resources.
