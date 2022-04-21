Astria Health has welcomed two new nurse practitioners to their clinics in the Yakima Valley.
Valentine Okochi, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, is now providing primary care to patients of all ages at the Astria Health Centers in Toppenish and Zillah. Okochi has extensive clinical training to prevent, diagnose and treat common health problems and serious chronic and complex illnesses. He is passionate about patient education and works alongside his patients to teach disease prevention and healthy lifestyle habits.
Amma Ababio, MSN, FNP, has begun seeing new patients this month at the Astria Health Center in Prosser. Ababio is a highly motivated nurse practitioner who offers extensive experience in primary care, internal medicine, pediatrics, and urgent care. Her services include primary care and family medicine; annual exams; treatment of general health problems and minor emergencies, including but not limited to cuts, abrasions, sprains, and fractures; chronic disease management; immunizations and school physicals.
