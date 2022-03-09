BENTON CITY — Prosser Memorial Health has announced the addition of Catherine Spomer, Family Nurse Practitioner, to the team of providers at the Benton City Clinic, 701 Dale Ave.
Spomer provides care for patients of all ages, including children and geriatrics. Her services include wellness exams, acute illness and injury care, referrals to specialists, and more.
Spomer graduated the Family Nurse Practitioner program from Purdue University with her Master’s in Nursing degree. She previously attended Purdue University and Indiana University School of Nursing for her undergraduate studies. She has been working in the medical field for 15 years, starting her career as a registered nurse in Indianapolis, IN.
To schedule an appointment or learn more about Catherine Spomer and the services she will be offering, call 509-588-4075, or visit prosserhealth.org.
