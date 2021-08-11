Yakima County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and the Yakima Health District is urging individuals to take recommended precautions to remain safe. As of August 5, 2021, Yakima County had a case rate of 374 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 5.8 per 100,000 over the last 14 days. On Monday, the Yakima Health District reported a 14-day case rate of 274 cases per 100,000 and 5.0 hospitalizations per 100,000. Yakima County has not observed this type of COVID-19 activity since January 2021.
“Every day we learn more about the coronavirus and must adapt. The delta variant is now predominant in the state and more contagious than the older strains. In Yakima County, just like across the country, we’re seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. It’s crucial to follow public health recommendations. We urge everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear a mask in indoor public settings. Get vaccinated and mask up,” said Dr. Neil L. Barg, Health Officer at the Yakima Health District.
As Yakima County continues to see this exponential increase in COVID-19 activity, it is critical that all individuals immediately follow current public health recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Public health recommendations include get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible; all community members should wear a mask when in public indoor settings; all unvaccinated individuals should also wear a mask when in crowded outdoor settings; everybody should wash hands frequently and sanitize surfaces frequently; everybody should stay home if sick and if symptoms are COVID-19 like, get tested immediately.
