The Sunnyside Community Center Testing Site and the Yakima Community Based Testing Site at State Fair Park will be closed after July 31, 2021.
“We are grateful to all the staff and partners involved for their commitment to providing low barrier, equitable, and accessible COVID-19 testing service to the residents of Yakima County over these last several months. We encourage individuals seeking a COVID-19 test to contact their primary care provider or call 2-1-1 for more information,” said Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator with the Yakima Health District.
While these two testing sites will close, opportunities will continue to remain for the community to get tested. Individuals are encouraged to seek testing from their primary care provider, their local pharmacy, or even a community-based organization they visit.
“Setting up a mass testing site for Yakima County was a tremendous effort that could not have been accomplished without the commitment and dedication of all of the staff and partners involved. We thank you for your service to this community during this historic time,” said Andre Fresco, Executive Director at the Yakima Health District.
It is important all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, get tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. These symptoms include, fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
COVID-19 tests are free regardless of the location individuals go to. Individuals may be asked for insurance information, but it is not required.
To find a location, call 211. For those without a primary care provider, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services have committed to providing testing for all individuals. Individuals should call the testing location before they go for testing.
