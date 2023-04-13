PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has announced the addition of Dr. Jessika Dingwall to the Radiology team at Prosser Memorial Hospital, 723 Memorial St.
Dr. Dingwall is a graduate of Texas Tech Health Science Center and completed her Radiology Residency at Brooke Army Medical Center, one of the country’s largest Army hospitals. She is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology and holds medical licenses in the states of Texas, Wyoming, Virginia, and Washington.
