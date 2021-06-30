When you have a good variety of color to your diet, it is beneficial to your health.
Colorful foods, which are generally fruits and vegetables, contain many of the vitamins and antioxidants we need – with natural sugars to sustain natural energy and blood sugar levels with few calories. Along with maintaining good health, the nutrients in vegetables and fruits work together to protect against cancer, heart disease, vision loss, hypertension (high blood pressure) and other diseases.
Each color carries its own set of unique disease fighting chemicals called phytochemicals. It is these phytochemicals that gives fruits and vegetables their vibrant color and of course some of their healthy properties.
Getting the most phytonutrients also mean eating the colorful skins, the richest sources of the phytonutrients, along with the paler flesh.
Here are just a few to remind you to put them in your cart on your next grocery shopping trip!
• Red: cherries, red bell pepper, tomatoes, watermelon, pink grapefruit, guava, papaya, cranberries, raspberries, radishes;
• Orange: carrots, mangos, cantaloupe, winter squash, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, apricots;
• Brown: beans, chickpeas, lentils;
• Green: avocado, broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, Brussels sprouts, spinach, Granny Smith apples, kale, cucumber, snap peas;
• Yellow: Corn, bananas, lemons, yellow bell pepper, pineapple;
• Purple: purple potatoes, eggplant, purple cabbage, red onion, plums, dragon fruit, grapes, purple carrots.
Each color provides various health benefits and no one color is superior to another, which is why a balance of all colors is most important.
Stay well.
