GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Parks & Recreation Department is offering fitness classes Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Grandview Community Center.
Instructor Erica Logozzo focuses on H.I.I.T. (high intensity interval training), and toning. All fitness levels are welcome.
Classes are $2 for Grandview residents and $3 for non-city residents.
For more information, please contact the Grandview Parks and Recreation office at 509-882-9219.
