Fitness looks a little different to everyone. That’s why one of the most important parts of your fitness journey is learning what drives you and keeps you motivated — for many, improving mental health is a key motivator.
According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect nearly 18% of Americans in a given year. So, remember that you are not alone if you experience anxiety and depression. Plus, there’s good news: Along with treatments like therapy and medication, exercise has been shown to help relieve the symptoms of anxiety.
Let’s talk about the top four ways fitness can promote mental wellness.
Working out can help manage stress
Even after some of the longest days, getting a workout in and taking time to focus on your body can help melt away the stress of the day.
The Mayo Clinic calls exercise “meditation in motion,” helping you forget the irritations of the day and focus on your body’s movements. Your body also develops greater control over its stress response by working out, protecting your cardiovascular, digestive, and immune systems from the harmful effects of stress — and positively impacting your overall mental wellness.
Physical activity boosts your mood
Exercise is a natural mood booster. When you work out, your body releases endorphins, which are hormones that help relieve pain, reduce stress, and improve your mood.
Need an endorphin boost? The CDC recommends 150 minutes of moderate-to-intense physical activity per week. If you can’t hit that goal right away, don’t sweat it. Even small amounts of exercise can alleviate anxiety symptoms.
Everyone’s fitness journey is unique, so do what works for you. While some people love an intense lifting session, others might benefit more from a hike, surrounded by nature. What’s most important is that you’re moving your body — whether that’s a 2-mile treadmill workout or taking a walk through the park.
Fitness helps you build relationships
For some, loneliness can be a major contributor to feelings of anxiety and depression. That’s why many people enjoy the social aspect of working out, whether making friends at a group fitness class or building a relationship with a coach or personal trainer. Workout buddies and coaches can offer accountability while giving you an extra push when you need it. In turn, you may reach your goals faster.
Exercise improves cognitive function
Consistent exercise can improve your brain function, increasing blood flow and delivering more nutrients to your brain to help it do its job. Exercise may even improve your working memory and attention control. Even a 20-minute walk during the workday can have a big impact on your productivity and mental sharpness.
As if that wasn’t enough, it’s well known that regularly working out can improve your sleep quality — and sleep is a critical factor when it comes to weight control.
You don’t have to be a marathon runner or a weight-lifting champion to reap the mental benefits of physical activity.
