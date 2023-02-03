PROSSER — Gastroenterologist Dr. Michael McDonnell has joined the Prosser Digestive Health Center, 820 Memorial St. Suite 3, bringing a decades-long career within the medical field. Dr. McDonnell holds board certifications for Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology.
Dr. McDonnell started his medical career in Michigan before making his way to the Pacific Northwest in 1997. He made the move to Prosser Memorial on the recommendation of longtime colleague and friend, Dr. Mitchell Cohen, who started and has begun building the Gastroenterology program at Prosser Memorial Health.
