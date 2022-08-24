PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has introduced the Vaginal Natural Orifice Translumenal Endoscopic Surgery (vNotes) to its list of services, with Dr. Brian Sollers performing the new procedure.
Dr. Sollers is a board-certified OB/GYN at the Prosser Memorial Women’s Health Center, 336 Chardonnay Ave., and is currently the only doctor in Eastern Washington performing the minimally invasive gynecological surgery.
vNotes is an advanced procedure that combines the benefits of the laparoscopic and vaginal approaches to gynecological surgery. vNotes allows for a hysterectomy, and other procedures, to be performed vaginally with laparoscopic instruments. This method is proven to have a low rate of complications and a faster recovery time, which means less pain, less medication, and a shorter hospital stay for the patient. With initial incisions being made vaginally, patients will not be left with any visible scarring.
vNotes can be performed to treat a variety of gynecological conditions, such as ovarian cysts, fibroids, adenomyosis, and abnormal uterine bleeding.
For more information on the vNotes procedure and Dr. Sollers, or to schedule an appointment, call the Prosser Women’s Health Center at 509-786-0031 or visit www.prosserhealth.org.
