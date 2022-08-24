Dr. Brian Sollers

PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has introduced the Vaginal Natural Orifice Translumenal Endoscopic Surgery (vNotes) to its list of services, with Dr. Brian Sollers performing the new procedure.

Dr. Sollers is a board-certified OB/GYN at the Prosser Memorial Women’s Health Center, 336 Chardonnay Ave., and is currently the only doctor in Eastern Washington performing the minimally invasive gynecological surgery.

