YAKIMA — The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Yakima will be offering several mental health presentations for the public during the month of June.
The first presentation will be “In Our Own Voice,” scheduled for June 16 at noon. This presentation features presenters affected by mental health conditions, who will share their stories of recovery and hope.
The second, “Family and Friends,” is a seminar on June 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which provides basic education and support for those whose loved ones have a mental health condition. Diagnoses, treatment, recovery, crisis preparation communication strategies and resources are included in the workshop.
Finally, “Parental Anger and Self Esteem” are the topics of a two-session series on June 21 and June 28, at 6 p.m. Parents and caregivers will be provided with information to learn what neuroscience says about emotions, to understand the intergenerational nature of trauma, develop strategies when angry and learn how to remain calm and connect with a child after a stressful event or conflict. Participants earn ways to support your child’s developing brain, simple practices of self-care, co-care, and self-compassion.
Registration for these free events can be found on the NAMI Yakima website at www.namiyakima.org
For more information, contact Mary M. Stephenson, President of NAMI Yakima, at 509-453-8229, or email marys@namiyakima.org
