YAKIMA — Throughout Washington, the safety and wellness of the community often begin with some of the hardest-working organizations, those focused on delivering services and programs that offer accessible food and housing, healthcare, and mental health support, as well as disaster relief and public safety programs. Their work supports the region's most vulnerable communities, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of its quarterly grant-giving, the Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, has announced $314,952 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves. These safety and wellness grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation year after year.
“We're proud to collaborate with our communities to build a strong, resilient future together,” said Toni Petty, Pacific Power regional business manager, Washington. “These organizations are our local heroes – working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we're honored to support their work.”
Fourteen grants have been given to local Washington organizations, including Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care for expansion of its pediatric palliative care program to support seriously ill children and their families, and Rod’s House for the Young Adult Extreme Weather Shelter that provides safe overnight options for young adults ages 18-24, tailored to their developmental needs, to help them survive the coldest winter months and access community services.
Grants were given to Blue Mountain Health Cooperative, Camp Prime Time, Free2Luv, The Health Center, Hope Street, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Washington, Office Moms & Dads, SonBridge Center for Better Living, Union Gospel Mission of Yakima, Walla Walla Pickleball Association, Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center, and the YWCA.
